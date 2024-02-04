Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $385.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

