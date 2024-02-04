Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Inuvo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.