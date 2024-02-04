Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
