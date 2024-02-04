Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.65%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
