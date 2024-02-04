Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 3,726,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,590. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.