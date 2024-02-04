Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $429.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

