IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

IPGP stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,379 shares of company stock worth $2,426,773. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

