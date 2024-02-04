Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

OTIS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,228. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

