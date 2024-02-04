Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 53,683,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,606,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

