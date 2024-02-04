Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.12. 6,052,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,200. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $270.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.