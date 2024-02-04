Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $123.36. 1,201,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

