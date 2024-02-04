Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $21,931,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.34. 2,985,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

