Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 563,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

