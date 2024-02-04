Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of REGN traded down $12.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $945.18. The stock had a trading volume of 752,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,120. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.97. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

