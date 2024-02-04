Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 7,814 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.5 %

CCI traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,638. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $150.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.