Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.20. 4,922,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

