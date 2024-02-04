Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.58. The stock had a trading volume of 134,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

