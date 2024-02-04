Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 555 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.