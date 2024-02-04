Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 76.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

