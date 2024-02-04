Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 5th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Horse Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.