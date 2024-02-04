Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 5th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Horse Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.12.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile
