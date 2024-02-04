iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The firm has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

