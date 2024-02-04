iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

