iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

