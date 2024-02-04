iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Spinnaker Trust’s Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $80,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. 330,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,924. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

