iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,014. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

