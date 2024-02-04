iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 1,269,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

