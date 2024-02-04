iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $272.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

