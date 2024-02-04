J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 752,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,959,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

