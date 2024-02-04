J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300,012 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

