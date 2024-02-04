J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,872 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $36,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $309.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

