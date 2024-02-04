J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 632,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,351,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 265.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 41.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

