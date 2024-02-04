J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,846 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

