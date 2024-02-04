J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,665,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

