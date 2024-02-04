Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 19,947 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.