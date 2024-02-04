Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 7,975 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 969.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $890.66. The stock had a trading volume of 896,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,347. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $748.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

