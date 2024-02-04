Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,185. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

