Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 806,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 440,550 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

