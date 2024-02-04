Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The stock has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

