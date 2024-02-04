Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 380,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.