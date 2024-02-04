Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,978. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
