Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 404,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 3.36% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 765,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,222. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

