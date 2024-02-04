Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $32,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 741,486 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 342,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.