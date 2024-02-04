Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.