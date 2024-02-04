Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. 239,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

