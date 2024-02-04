JMP Securities Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.28.

KURA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,213,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

