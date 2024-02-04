John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 1.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

