Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

