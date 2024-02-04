Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

