Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.87.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
