Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Jollibee Foods Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

