JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,411. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

